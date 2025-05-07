Operation Sindoor: Tensions on India-Pak border disrupt flight ops; select flights to and from Chennai cancelled

CHENNAI: In the wake of escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border, several passenger flights operated by IndiGo Airlines have been cancelled, affecting routes between Chennai and Chandigarh.

Chennai airport authorities said that two IndiGo flights from Chennai to Chandigarh and one from Chandigarh to Chennai are cancelled on Wednesday.

The decision follows reports of Indian forces carrying out strikes on terrorist camps across the Pakistan border early this morning.

In response, the Indian government has suspended flight operations at airports near the border for security reasons.

Among the cancelled flights is an IndiGo service that departs from Chennai at 11:10 am and arrives at Chandigarh at 12:55 pm.

Additionally, a morning flight from Chandigarh to Chennai, that was scheduled to depart at 7:20 am and arrive at 10:25 am, is also been called off.

“Due to the tense situation in the border areas, these cancellations have been made in the interest of passenger safety. We regret the inconvenience caused,” a Chennai airport official stated.

In a separate development, bad weather conditions, including heavy rainfall in Telangana, have also disrupted flight services.

Two IndiGo flights on the Hyderabad-Chennai route—one departing from Hyderabad at 7:20 am and another from Chennai at 9:20 am—were also cancelled due to poor weather.

Passengers are advised to check with airlines for updates and rescheduling options as authorities continue to monitor the situation.