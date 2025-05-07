Operation Sindoor: Flights between Chennai, Chandigarh, UP cancelled

CHENNAI: Following tensions on the India-Pakistan border, flights between Chennai, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh were cancelled on Wednesday. Flights leaving for Chandigarh from the city every day were cancelled.

Officials said that the decision was taken for the safety of the passengers following the tension at the border.

The Indigo Airlines flight leaving for Chandigarh at 11.10 am, and the one arriving from Chandigarh were both cancelled. Air India Express flight, which was supposed to depart to UP on Wednesday evening, was cancelled.

Passengers were informed in advance regarding the cancellation, and nobody visited the airport.

Meanwhile, following heavy rain in Telangana, four Indigo Airlines flight services between Chennai and Telangana were cancelled on Wednesday.