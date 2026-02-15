Opening of Blue Flag phase-2 at Marina likely on February 22

CHENNAI: The second phase of the Blue Flag project at Marina Beach is likely to be opened to the public on February 22, with the inauguration pushed from the earlier tentative date of February 17, according to a Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) engineer associated with the project. The brief delay is due to minor pending works.
“One children’s play area is yet to be completed. Initially, the plan was to create two play areas, which was later increased to four based on the city commissioner's inputs,” the engineer said.
Foundation works are also under way for a proposed statue by the State School Education department symbolising the importance of education.
Located opposite Vivekananda House, the phase-2 stretch has been developed at an estimated cost of about Rs 7 crore as part of the GCC’s larger plan to meet international Blue Flag standards. The design retains a wider sand area than Phase-1, aimed at improving the open beachfront view and visitor experience, according to the officials.
The project adds 60 bamboo seating units, 30 bamboo umbrellas, four observation towers, four children’s play areas, two study zones and two selfie points along the stretch. Inclusive toilet facilities for men, women, transgender persons and persons with disabilities have been provided, along with bamboo garbage bins as part of anti-plastic measures.