Ooty carrots get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Oct 6

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained unchanged on October 6, with no major fluctuations reported.

According to traders, Ooty carrot, which was priced at Rs 60/kg on October 5, has decreased by Rs 10 and is now selling at Rs 50 per kg.

Garlic continues to be sold at Rs 100 per kg, while peas are priced at Rs 90 per kg.

Coconut is selling at Rs 66 per kg. Drumsticks are priced at Rs 60 per kg.

Lemon, mango, and beans are each being sold at Rs 50 per kg. Yam is priced at Rs 45 per kg, and green chilies at Rs 40 per kg.

Meanwhile, prices of onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have also stayed stable for the past few days.

Onions are sold at Rs 22 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 20 per kg, and potatoes at Rs 30 per kg.















