Ooty carrot, snake gourd and beans get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 3, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of several vegetables have seen a sharp increase at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market on Monday (November 3).

The price of snake gourd increased by Rs 15, it was sold at Rs 25 per kg on November 2 and rose to Rs 40 per kg today.

Similarly, the price of beans went up by Rs 10, selling at Rs 80 per kg yesterday (Nov 2) and Rs 90 per kg today.

Ooty carrot, which was sold at Rs 70 per kg on November 2, is now being sold at Rs 80 per kg after an increase of Rs 10.

Ginger is selling at Rs 80 per kg and garlic at Rs 100 per kg, with no change in prices.

Coconut and drumstick are being sold at Rs 60 per kg. While capsicum is priced at Rs 60 per kg, coloured capsicum is sold at Rs 150 per kg.

Peas are priced at Rs 90 per kg, and broad beans at Rs 80 per kg.

Vegetables like cowpea, yam, lemon, and cauliflower are being sold at Rs 50 per kg, whereas bitter gourd, snake gourd, ivy gourd, and cluster beans are priced at Rs 40 per kg.

Prices of onion (Rs 26/kg), tomato (Rs 40/kg), and potato ( Rs 30/kg) remained unchanged.















