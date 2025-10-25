Ooty carrot, cabbage and raw mango get costlier, beans cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on October 25

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables like Ooty carrot, cabbage and mango and beans recorded notable changes at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market on October 25 (Saturday), while rates for other vegetables remained largely unchanged.

According to traders, cabbage, which was sold at Rs 8 per kg on October 23, is now being sold at Rs 28 per kg after an increase of Rs 20.

Similarly, raw mango, which were sold at Rs 50 per kg on October 23, now cost Rs 70 per kg, marking a Rs 20 price jump.

Ooty carrot, which was sold at Rs 60 per kg on October 23, is now being sold at Rs 70 per kg after an increase of Rs 10.

On the other hand, the price of beans recorded a Rs 30 drop. Sold at Rs 90 per kg earlier, they are now being sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Meanwhile, other staples like onions, which have been consistently priced at Rs 23 per kg since last week, saw no change in rates today either.

Since the beginning of this month, the price of coconut has remained steady, ranging between Rs 60 and Rs 65 per kg.

Tomato is being sold at Rs 40 per kg, and potato is being sold at Rs 30 per kg, with no price change.

There has been no change in the prices of ginger (Rs 100/kg), garlic (Rs 100/kg), green chillies (Rs 40/kg), and drumstick (Rs 40/kg), too.















