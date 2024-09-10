Only 1 in 4 kids riding pillion in Chennai wear helmets, finds CAG survey

CHENNAI: Stand on any one of main roads in the city, and you’d see that most riders on two-wheelers, with kids as pillion-riders, do not make their wards wear helmets, though the Union government made it a mandatory traffic rule over two years ago.

A survey conducted by the city-based Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group found that only one in four children wore helmets in the capital city when travelling as pillion-riders on two-wheelers, as mandated by the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019.

The survey report, titled ‘The Helmet Conundrum’ revealed that bicycle helmets were the most-commonly used type, accounting for 44% of all helmets used. Out of the 25% of children wearing helmets, 12% indicated that they used adult helmets. The survey involved 520 parents with children aged 0-17 years and 145 helmet shops, including retail and street vendors, in the city.

Most of the children wearing helmets were between 13 and 17 years old. Additionally, 88% of respondents believed children of all ages needed to wear helmets. Reasons for not using helmets included difficulty in finding suitable helmets for children in shops, cost concerns, and the belief that their children were too young for helmets.

According to a report by Road Accidents in India (2022) from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 5.7% of road-related fatalities involved children under the age of 18 years. The report noted that children are considered vulnerable road users due to their limited physical, cognitive, and social development.

In the event of a road crash, children are at a higher risk of sustaining severe injuries compared to adults, and the thinner skulls of younger children provide less protection to the brain, increasing the likelihood of significant head injuries. Road traffic injuries rank as the primary cause of death among kids and adolescents aged 5-19 years.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act of 2019 mandates that all children travelling as pillion riders on two-wheelers above the age of four must wear a helmet conforming to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Furthermore, the Central Motor Vehicles Amendment Rule in 2022 stated that children between nine months and four years old must wear either a crash helmet or a bicycle helmet conforming to the American or European standards until specific standards are prescribed by the BIS. They must also wear a safety harness. Despite these regulations coming into force on February 15, 2023, enforcement and implementation are yet to begin.

Out of the 145 helmet shops surveyed, only 54% stocked helmets for children. Nearly half of these shops sold only 0-10 helmets for children per month. Half-face helmets were the highest-selling type, accounting for 78% of sales. The majority of shops (63%) reported that helmets for children cost more than those for adults.

Among the 54% (78 shops) of the shops which stocked helmets for children, 33 brands of children’s helmets were prominently sold. Although all shops were aware of the ISI certification rule, about 9% admitted to selling non-ISI-certified helmets. Additionally, 99% of the shops sold helmets with international certification.

The report also suggested strategic and stricter law enforcement measures, which must be prioritised to increase helmet-usage among children. Parents need to be made aware of the significance of children wearing helmets.

Regular road safety education and awareness campaigns should be conducted.

For the comfort and safety of children, particularly those under four years old, the BIS must develop specific helmet designs tailored for children. Ultimately, promoting the use of public transport in the long run will contribute to safer travel modes for children.