    Online scam: Chennai IFS officer falls victim to Rs 6.5 crore fraud

    Police have arrested three individuals from Kerala in connection with the case

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 May 2025 5:08 PM IST
    Online scam: Chennai IFS officer falls victim to Rs 6.5 crore fraud
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from Chennai was defrauded of Rs 6.5 crore by online scammers.

    The fraud, orchestrated by a gang based in Kerala, lured the officer with promises of high returns through stock trading investments, according to a report by Thanthi TV

    Police have arrested three individuals from Kerala in connection with the case.

    Further details awaited.

