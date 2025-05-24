Begin typing your search...
Online scam: Chennai IFS officer falls victim to Rs 6.5 crore fraud
Police have arrested three individuals from Kerala in connection with the case
CHENNAI: A senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from Chennai was defrauded of Rs 6.5 crore by online scammers.
The fraud, orchestrated by a gang based in Kerala, lured the officer with promises of high returns through stock trading investments, according to a report by Thanthi TV
Police have arrested three individuals from Kerala in connection with the case.
Further details awaited.
Next Story