Onion, drumstick get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 15

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market saw moderate fluctuations on August 15 (Friday), with a few notable changes.

According to the traders, the price of onions and drumsticks have increased by Rs 5 per kg.

Onions, which was sold for Rs 20 earlier, are now selling for Rs 25. Drumstick, earlier priced at Rs 25, are selling at Rs 30.

Additionally, green chillies, peas, and capsicum prices have dropped by Rs 20 compared to August 11.

The price of green chillies have reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 30, peas from Rs 180 to Rs 160, and capsicum from Rs 60 to Rs 40.

Tomatoes, Ooty carrots, beans, and brinjal prices fell by Rs 10 per kg.

Tomato prices dropped from Rs 60 to Rs 50, Ooty carrot from Rs 70 to Rs 60, beans from Rs 50 to Rs 40, and brinjal from Rs 35 to Rs 25.

Potatoes, ladies’ finger, bitter gourd, snake gourd, and broad beans are selling at Rs 30 per kg.

Ginger is priced at Rs 80 per kg, while garlic is being sold at Rs 130 per kg.