Ongoing civic works wreak havoc on roads linking Kasimedu, Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has been running a campaign promising Singara Chennai 2.0, but the situation in parts of north Chennai continues to be an eyesore.

Particularly commuters visiting Kasimedu, Royapuram, Kalmandapam, and Washermanpet lament over uneven roads that makes commuting difficult and poses danger to motorists.

For instance, when DT Next visited Suriya Narayanan Chetty Street in Kasimedu, both motorists and pedestrians poured out their grievances over the Metro Water and sewage works that have been going on at SN Chetty Street connecting Kasimedu with Tiruvottiyur.

According to informed Metro Water sources, the re-laying of pipelines is complete and only 10% of sewage pipeline works are pending. However, road users alleged that the adverse condition of the road has increased dust allergy among residents. “Battered roads spread bags of dust throughout the day causing poor visibility to commuters. Yesterday, a family of three with their infant slipped on the road and escaped with minor injuries. It’s a herculean task for motorists to use the road in the peak hours,” rued K Jai, a resident of Kasimedu.

A film of dust is visible even in the traffic police room “I wear a mask even in this sweltering heat, and even that doesn’t help. People have been complaining of respiratory issues ever since the road was dug up,” said a traffic cop posted near Kalmandapam.

Owners of grocery shops and restaurants, and street vendors are anxious over the loss of business due to the dust from roads that settles on all the food items. “My clients complain about dust and sand in the dish I sell. It is now affecting my business,” fumed a fast-food owner.

A grocery shop owner concurred, and added: “I’ve hired a separate person to clean the dust in my shop. This is an additional expense for me.”

When DT Next contacted an official attached to Metro Water, he said, “A crucial Metro Water pipeline work along SN Chetty Street is almost complete. Around 10% of the sewage pipeline works are pending in the area and that too will be completed soon.”

DT Next also spoke to the Chennai Corporation that maintains roads. “We’re coordinating with Metro Water about the road re-laying process, which will be taken up in about 3 days. The work may take around 10 days to complete,” said a Corporation official.