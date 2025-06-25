One-way traffic plan to ease school-hour congestion in Chennai

CHENNAI: To tackle rising congestion near schools during peak hours, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Traffic Police are preparing to implement one-way traffic systems in key high-density zones across the city.

The move follows a sharp rise in vehicular traffic after schools reopened earlier this month.

According to a report in The Hindu, traffic police have a000000000000dvised school managements to prepare for the new arrangements, particularly in areas where congestion peaks during school hours. In response, schools have begun discussing the proposed changes with parents.

However, several parents have raised concerns that recent safety measures—such as the erection of barricades by the Corporation to protect pedestrian pathways near schools and colleges—have inadvertently worsened the situation.

It is said that the barricades that ensure student safety also limit space for vehicle parking and drop-offs.

Last academic year, traffic police allowed temporary parking on the broad footpaths near schools, especially for kindergarten and primary sections. But this year, the GCC has barricaded these footpaths, eliminating that option in an effort to improve pedestrian safety.

As the situation continues to frustrate residents and parents alike, the issue is expected to be taken up in the upcoming Corporation Council meeting this week.

Egmore councillor Fatima Ahmed Muzaffer highlighted the problem in areas like Casa Major Road and Ethiraj Salai, which house over a dozen schools and colleges. "Officials must coordinate using real-time traffic data from the Integrated Command and Control Centre,” she suggested.

Ward 99 councillor Parithi Elamsurithi added that traffic arrangements must be prioritised near Kerala Vidyalaya on EVR Periyar first lane, where students cross major roads on foot. “Many stretches such as Dr. Alagappa Road already operate on a one-way system. Similar measures must be extended to other school zones,” he told The Hindu.