One way special train from Chennai Central to Kota on 22.09.2024 announced; check details

CHENNAI: A one way special train will be operated in Chennai – Kota sector to clear extra rush of passengers, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06099 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kota one way special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.45 pm on 22 September (Sunday) and reach Kota at 11.45 am, the third day.

Coach composition will be of 12 sleeper class coaches, 5 general second class coaches & two luggage cum brake vans.

Advance reservation for the special train is open, added the statement.