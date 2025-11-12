One Rupee Ticket offer on Chennai One app from November 13

CHENNAI: Commuters in the city can travel by bus, Metro, or suburban train for just Rs1 under a special limited-period campaign launched through the Chennai One app from Thursday (November 13).

The initiative, announced by I. Jayakumar, Member-Secretary, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), aims to promote digital and cashless payments for public transport. The offer is valid for users making payments through the BHIM Payments App or Navi UPI.

To avail the Rs.1 offer, users must download the Chennai One app, select their destination, and complete payment via BHIM or Navi UPI. The offer applies to only one successfully used ticket per registered account during the campaign period. Users will also receive surprise cashbacks on subsequent transactions.

Launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on September 22, 2025, Chennai One serves as the city’s integrated travel application, allowing commuters to plan, book, and pay for journeys across buses, Metro, suburban trains, autos, and cabs through a single platform.

“The Chennai One app is transforming how our city moves. With this Rs1 fare offer, we invite everyone to experience seamless, digital-first travel across all public transport modes,” said Jayakumar.

“Our goal is to make public transport the natural choice for daily commuting while promoting cashless payments,” he added.

Within its first month of launch, the app recorded over 5.5 lakh registered users, 14 lakh journey searches, and 8.1 lakh tickets booked.