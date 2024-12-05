Begin typing your search...

    One person dies after consuming water mixed with sewage near Pallavaram

    23 people have been admitted to Chromepet Government hospital.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Dec 2024 10:48 AM IST
    One person dies after consuming water mixed with sewage near Pallavaram
    X

    Chromepet Government hospital 

    CHENNAI: One person died near Pallavaram after consuming drinking water contaminated with sewage water, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    It is reported that the public who drank the water contaminated with sewage water near Pallavaram vomited and were admitted to the hospital for treatment and one of them died.

    23 people have been admitted to Chromepet Government hospital, reports added.

    PallavaramDrinking Watersewage waterChromepet government hospital
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick