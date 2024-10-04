One monitoring officer for each zone as Chennai Corporation gears up for monsoon

CHENNAI: State revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran said on Thursday that the state government has made all efforts to prevent flooding during the northeast monsoon season.

Talking to the media after attending a monsoon preparedness meeting at Greater Chennai Corporation headquarters in Ripon Buildings, Ramachandran said an IAS officer each has been appointed in charge of every zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the government will make all efforts to prevent flooding in the ensuing monsoon season.

Pointing to the 36 boats procured by the city corporation to face monsoon blues, the state revenue minister said the government has identified the vulnerable and flood-prone areas of the city and initiated steps to ensure the supply of essential items like boats, food and milk, among others, to such areas.

Minister Ramachandran launched the TN-Alert mobile app to deliver weather forecasts and warnings in Tamil. The app gives forecasts of up to four days, rainfall data, reservoir levels and flood-vulnerability of areas. It also enables people hit by calamities to register their complaints and reach out to district administrations. The app can be downloaded from Google play store or IOS App store.