One killed as speeding bike rams into Guindy flyover parapet

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot while his friend is battling for life after their late-night bike ride ending in tragedy when the rider lost control and rammed the parapet of Guindy flyover on December 25.

The deceased was identified as Deenadhayalan from Saidapet, who was riding a two-wheeler with his 19-year-old friend from the same area. According to a Thanthi TV report, Deenadhayalan lost control of the vehicle, which rammed the parapet of the flyover.

Deenadhayalan sustained grievous injuries on his head and died on the spot while his friend sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case, and an inquiry into the accident is currently in progress, the report said.