One hurt in yet another balcony collapse in TNUHDB flats in Srinivasapuram

CHENNAI: In the second such incident in less than three weeks, a 48-year-old man was injured after a balcony collapsed on him at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenement complex in Srinivasapuram in Foreshore Estate in the city on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Sunday when the victim, identified as Mohan, was standing on the balcony outside his house. Police said Mohan, who works as an electrician, lives on the second floor of an apartment in the 29th Block at Foreshore Estate. The balcony above suddenly collapsed, leaving him with injuries.

The other residents rushed to Mohan’s aide and immediately summoned an ambulance on which he was taken to Government Royapettah Hospital.

A police complaint has been filed, and an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the balcony collapse.

Following this incident, officials from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, along with a police team, rushed to the accident spot and evacuated the eight other family members who stayed in the 29th Block of the tenement complex in Foreshore Estate.

This is the second balcony collapse incident in 18 days at Srinivasapuram. In the last incident that happened in the same neighborhood on December 4, one person had died.

A 23-year-old man, S Syed Gulaam, died after being hit by a falling window slab. According to the police, the incident occurred when Syed Gulaam was walking near his residence in the third block of the complex. A window slab from the third floor of a nearby building fell on his head, causing severe injuries. The fatal incident on December 4 had triggered a massive protest by the other residents of the tenements, who staged a road blockade raising various demands, including a government job for the kin of the deceased.