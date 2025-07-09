One dead, friend seriously injured in accident

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man died while his friend who was riding pillion on the motorbike survived with injuries, after the rider lost control of the bike and rammed into a stationary truck, on Ennore Expressway on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the truck had broken down and was waiting to be towed. The deceased was identified as Vimal Kumar while the pillion rider was identified as Ashwin Kumar.

Probe revealed that the duo was on their way to meet a friend when they met with the accident. Vimal Kumar, who was riding the bike, lost control of the two-wheeler and rammed into the truck, leading to the fall. Vimal Kumar was not wearing a helmet and died of fatal head injuries, police said.

Ashwin is undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The Washermanpet traffic investigation wing (TIW) has registered a case and is investigating.