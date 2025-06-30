One arm of Singaperumal Koil flyover now open, eases Highway congestion

CHENNAI: The long-awaited flyover on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway at Singaperumal Koil in Chengalpattu district was fully inaugurated on Sunday evening, bringing much-needed relief to thousands of motorists who regularly face traffic congestion in the area.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 138.27 crore, the flyover connects the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway with the Singaperumal Koil–Oragadam highway.

With this final stretch now open, the entire Singaperumal Koil - GST Road flyover has become fully operational.

The inauguration was led by Chengalpattu District Collector Sneha and State MSME Minister Anbarasan.

For years, traffic in the Singaperumal Koil area has been hampered by a railway level crossing near the temple.

Vehicles heading to Oragadam, Sriperumbudur, and more than 25 nearby villages — including Appur, Thirukkachur, and Thellimedu — were frequently stuck in long queues due to the railway gate closures.

In response to public demand, plans for a flyover were initiated in 2008.

While the Railway department completed construction of the railway portion of the flyover in 2011, the project stalled for over a decade due to delays in building the connecting roads by the Highways Department.

The project was revived in 2021, and following a fresh Bhoomi Puja in November of that year, construction resumed at an estimated cost of Rs 138.27 crore.

A portion of the flyover on the Tiruchy-Chennai route was opened to traffic earlier this year, but the Chennai-Tiruchy side remained incomplete, leading to continued bottlenecks — particularly during weekends, holidays, and festival seasons.

Motorists travelling from Sriperumbudur, Oragadam, and Appur to Chengalpattu and the southern districts were forced to take long detours via the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, resulting in delays and inconvenience.

Now, with the Chennai-Tiruchy stretch fully open, traffic is expected to flow more smoothly.

Vehicles can bypass the railway gate at Singaperumal Koil and avoid unnecessary diversions.