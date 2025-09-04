Onam festival triggers surge in Chennai-Kerala flight fares

CHENNAI: With the Onam festival nearing, flights from Chennai to Kerala destinations like Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur are witnessing a heavy rush of passengers, leading to a steep increase in airfares.

Passengers traveling from Chennai airport to Kerala are shocked by the fare hike, however many are paying the additional cost to celebrate the festival with their families.

In Chennai, families from Kerala have been leaving for their hometowns by train, bus, and car over the past few days.

Those unable to travel earlier have now turned to last-minute flights to Kerala, resulting in a surge in passenger traffic at Chennai domestic airport.

Tickets on many flights are sold out, and only high-fare tickets remain available.

• Chennai–Thiruvananthapuram: Normal fare Rs 4,359 → Today’s fare Rs 19,903

• Chennai–Kochi: Normal fare Rs 3,713 → Today’s fare Rs 11,798

• Chennai–Kozhikode: Normal fare Rs 3,629 → Today’s fare Rs 10,286

• Chennai–Kannur: Normal fare Rs 3,655 → Today’s fare Rs 9,923

Despite the sharp hike, Kerala-bound passengers are paying the inflated fares to be with their families during the festival.