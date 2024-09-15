Onam 2024: Puli inji, jackfruit payasam top the list

CHENNAI: Sadya on Tiruvonam day is something many look forward to. On speaking to some people from the city, we found out their favourite dish from the festival spread, which usually has over 20 delicacies

Puli Inji can elevate other dishes

I have many favourite dishes, so picking just one is hard. However, if I had to choose, it would be puli inji, made with tamarind and ginger. It’s special because it’s said that making one good puli inji can elevate a hundred other dishes. It’s sweet and savoury - perfect for mixing with rice and other vegetarian curries. My mother’s puli inji is famous within the family for being particularly special This dish is always associated with Kerala sadyas.

I even featured it in a video installation called 'Tamarind Trails: The Tree that went for a Walk'. The installation included four videos about tamarind, one of which showed my mother cooking puli inji!

- Parvathi Nayar, Artist

Parvathi (second from right) with family

Kalan is my childhood favourite

I would vote for Kalan. It’s been a childhood favourite for every Onam Sadhya. With its distinctive flavour from yam, curry leaves, and a blend of spices in curd, the melange of tastes is truly unique. Unfortunately, I don’t get to enjoy it often because making it requires that special Malayali touch, which, sadly, I don’t possess.

- Minnie Menon, Jewellery designer

Minnie Menon

Cousins and I would always sneak puli inji from the jar

I have many favourite Onam dishes, but my absolute favourite is puli inji. Its tangy, sweet, and spicy flavour always brings back fond memories. It’s typically the first dish prepared because it doesn’t spoil quickly and can be stored. My cousins and I would always sneak tastes from the jar as soon as it was made. There were countless times when my mother and aunts would chase us, as the bottle would often be half-empty by Onam day. Even now, I occasionally make puli inji and thoroughly enjoy it.

- Preetha Jacob, Homemaker

Preetha Jacob

Puli inji embodies flavours of home

Puli Inji holds a special place in my heart as it embodies the flavours of home. A quintessential part of the Sadhya, it harmonises sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours in perfect balance. This dish is a delightful mix of ginger, tamarind, and jaggery, creating a truly memorable taste. Learning this recipe from my aunt in Kerala was a cherished experience. Despite the potent aromas that may induce sneezing, the result is worth it!

- Susan Cherian, Content writer

Susan Cherian

Pineapple pachadi is the yummiest dish

Sadya itself is always exciting, and I look forward to it every year. However, the highlight for me is the payasam. I love jackfruit and pazham pradhaman; it's a unique variation from the usual payasam varieties. I also enjoy sarkara upperi, which is served alongside the sadya. Pineapple pachadi is another dish I truly love in a sadya.



- Sunil Menon, fashion show director





Sunil Menon








