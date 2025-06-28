On the run for 29 years, murder suspect finally nabbed from Bihar by Avadi police

CHENNAI: A special team from the Avadi City Police apprehended an accused in a murder case, who managed to evade trial for 29 years after his arrest and was in hiding in Bihar. The special team brought the man back to the state and produced him before a magistrate

The arrested person was identified as Jugal Kishore Sharma. Police sources said that he was picked up from a village in Bihar's Gaya district by a team that camped there for several days.

Sharma was arrested by the Sathangadu police after he murdered a man, Mallu Rawat, by assaulting him with a stone at Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Tiruvottiyur on June 7, 1996.

After obtaining bail in the case, Sharma fled to Bihar and was living in hiding. As he did not appear for trial for several years, the magistrate issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Though some police teams went in search of the absconding accused in the previous years, they could not apprehend him.

Recently, a special team of the Avadi City Police received a tip off about Sharma's presence in Ule village, after which they coordinated with the Alipur police in Bihar and apprehended Sharma on June 24. He was brought to the city and remanded in custody.

Avadi Police Commissioner commended the team for their efforts in securing the murder accused.