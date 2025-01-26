On Republic Day, Mayor Priya distributes 1,320 digital walkie talkies to GCC staff

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya unfurled the national flag at Ripon Building on Republic day and released tricolor balloons into the sky. Additionally, the mayor distributed 1,320 modern digital walkie talkies to the corporation authorities on Sunday.

The mayor accepted the salute from the volunteers of the National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts and Guides. Following, the students of the Chennai schools performed cultural performances at the corporation office premises.

She presented letters of appreciation to those who had paid the highest property tax and those who paid the tax on time to the Chennai Corporation. As many as 140 officers and employees were presented with certificates and medals for exemplary work. The mayor distributed appreciation certificates and prizes to the Chennai school students who participated in the cultural program.

Later, the mayor distributed modern digital walkie talkies worth Rs 9.93 crore to the GCC officials including commissioner J Kumaragurubaran. The civic body will distribute 1,320 walkie talkies to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board managing director T G Vijay unfurled the national flag at the head office in Chindratripet. Following that, he distributed to the employees of the metro water board for their outstanding service for 25 years.