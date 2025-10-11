On Day 1 of bulk waste drive, Chennai Corporation collects 45.64 MT

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday commenced citywide operations of its dedicated bulk waste collection service, marking the first day of implementation across all 15 zones.

As part of the drive, residents can now have old furniture, mattresses, cots and discarded clothes collected directly from their doorsteps every Saturday. The move aims to prevent residents from dumping large household items on roadsides or near compactor bins, which often obstruct conservancy operations and affect street hygiene.

According to the Chennai Corporation, the first day of operations saw the collection of 45.64 metric tonnes of bulk waste from 145 locations across the city. The waste materials were transported to the Kodungaiyur facility, where they were incinerated. A total of 62 vehicles and over 200 conservancy workers were deployed for the work.

The civic body officials said that the Solid Waste Management department collects around 2,000 tonnes of bulk waste every month.

The new Saturday-specific initiative is expected to ease the load on regular collection systems while discouraging illegal dumping of heavy household items.

Residents can avail the service by registering in advance through the “Namma Chennai” mobile app, by calling the helpline 1913, or by sending a WhatsApp message to 94450 61913.

The service will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Based on registrations, officials will map routes, collect the waste and send it to designated dumpyards.