On 12th day of crisis, IndiGo cancels 56 flights at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: IndiGo Airlines cancelled 56 flights at Chennai Airport on Saturday, airport officials said.

Of these, 28 were departing flights and 28 were arrivals, with cancellations reported from early morning till midnight. Both domestic and international services were affected.

Arriving flights from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Coimbatore, as well as international services from Dubai and Indonesia, were among those cancelled.

The continued cancellations, now stretching into the 12th consecutive day, have left passengers stranded and frustrated.