Omnibus parking at Binny Mills chokes Pulianthope during peak hours

CHENNAI: Pulianthope, sandwiched between Metro train works on one side in Perambur, and construction of storm water drains on the other, is already clogged with traffic. And when omnibuses make their way in, it gets worse.

Private omnibuses have been using the Binny Mills premises in Pulianthope as a parking hub for the past 6 years, causing severe traffic congestion during peak hours. Buses returning after morning trips, often past 7 am, and those leaving for terminals in the evening coincide with office and school rush hours, leaving roads choked.

“There are at least 60 buses from multiple operators parked here. It’s a busy junction with narrower roads. The local body needs to intervene and find a solution,” opined Sathiya Balan, a local resident and civic activist.

The parking site sits along key roads like Stephenson Road and Pulianthope High Road, which act as connectors between northern and central parts of Chennai.

A traffic official acknowledged the strain, and added: “In the past, Demellows Road and Pulianthope High Road served as arterial routes here. Now, Demellows Road is closed to the public due to SWD works. So, for commuters from Perambur, Madhavaram, or those heading to Parrys or Central, Pulianthope High Road is the only route. Imagine 10-15 omnibuses coming in those hours.”

He also pointed out that the number of vehicles in the area has surged in recent months, and the impact has been felt across user groups. “It’s been tough for everyone but school kids and office-goers suffer the worst,” he said.

Ramkumran, an auto-driver, also alleged that buses coming in bulk in peak hours were forcing them to turn around for alternative routes which again leads to congestion.