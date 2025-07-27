Omni bus operator robbed of cash and phone in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old private bus operator was allegedly waylaid and robbed of Rs 1 lakh in cash and a high-end mobile phone in Koyambedu on Friday night.

Police said that the victim, Sebastian of Chinmaya Nagar near Koyambedu, was riding his two-wheeler towards his home from work when the suspects intercepted his two-wheeler near Mookambika Nagar.

According to his complaint with the police, the men assaulted him and stole Rs 1 lakh cash and his Rs 50,000 worth mobile phone and fled the scene.

After the incident, Sebastian approached the Koyambedu police and filed a formal complaint regarding the incident. Based on his statement, the police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the BNS and initiated an investigation.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the suspects involved in the waylaying. Police have also intensified patrols in the locality and are working to determine whether the suspects had prior knowledge of the victim’s movements.