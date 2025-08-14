Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Aug 2025 11:46 AM IST
    Omni bus fares triple on outstation routes from Chennai
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Omni bus fares from the city to out-of-town destinations have surged by three times, triggering public outrage.

    According to a report from Thanthi TV, passengers reported being charged up to Rs 4,000 for travel from Chennai to Madurai, compared to the usual fare of Rs 600 to Rs 800.

    Similarly, fares on routes from Chennai to Tirunelveli, Salem, Tiruchy, and other destinations have also risen by Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000.

    Online Desk

