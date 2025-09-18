Omni bus catches fire on Chennai–Bengaluru highway, no casualties

CHENNAI: An omni bus with 25 passengers on board caught fire on the Chennai–Bengaluru highway late Wednesday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the bus, which had departed from Chennai and was heading to Bengaluru, suddenly went up in flames on the highway. On noticing the smoke, the driver stopped the vehicle immediately, and all passengers were safely evacuated.

Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze. No casualties were reported.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted for about an hour.