Olive Ridley turtle entangled in fishing nets rescued off Chennai coast

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued an Olive Ridley turtle that was entangled in fishing nets in the sea off the Chennai coast.

ICG Ship Rani Abbakka rescued the turtle while it was on patrol, an official release here said.

ICG personnel found the turtle trapped in discarded nets, struggling to wiggle out of it though it could not manage to escape from the deadly snare. "Immediately after seeing its plight, the Coast Guard personnel lowered the life boat from the ship, caught hold of the hapless Olive Ridley Turtle and set it free from the net," it said.

"The action by the Indian Coast Guard jawans testify to their commitment to Operation Olivia, which is aimed at protecting Olive Ridleys and their breeding habitats," the release added.