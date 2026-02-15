Old compound wall collapses, kills guest worker in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A guest worker died as parts of a dilapidated old compound wall fell on him in Madhavaram on Saturday.
A contractor had hired Kuldeep Chowdari (48) and two more guest workers to demolish a 10-foot compound wall at a plot in Madhavaram.
His co-workers were working at a distance, and their attempts to remove the debris were futile.
On information, personnel from Madhavaram police station and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the scene and cleared the construction debris. Kuldeep was secured and moved to the Government Stanley hospital, where he was declared dead.
The Madhavaram police moved his body for a post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are questioning the contractor, Govindhan.