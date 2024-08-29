Old age home administrator in Kodungaiyur attacked, robbed by men posing as donors

CHENNAI: Three persons posing as potential donors attacked and robbed an old age home office administrator in Kodungaiyur after sneaking into his office, promising to offer him donations on Wednesday.

Police so far have arrested one of the suspects and are looking for the other two.

The administrator, Joseph, 70, a resident of Vivekanandar Nagar in Kodungaiyur, was alone at his office when the attackers entered it, police said.

The trio while discussing procedures to donate funds regularly to the home suddenly attacked Joseph and stole cash from the safe before fleeing from the spot.

The injured Joseph later lodged a police complaint.

Kodungaiyur police used CCTV camera footage to zero in on one of the suspects, who was later identified as Prabhu, 37, of Padi.