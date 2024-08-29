Begin typing your search...

    Old age home administrator in Kodungaiyur attacked, robbed by men posing as donors

    The administrator, Joseph, 70, a resident of Vivekanandar Nagar in Kodungaiyur, was alone at his office when the attackers entered it, police said.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Aug 2024 5:04 PM GMT
    Old age home administrator in Kodungaiyur attacked, robbed by men posing as donors
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Three persons posing as potential donors attacked and robbed an old age home office administrator in Kodungaiyur after sneaking into his office, promising to offer him donations on Wednesday.

    Police so far have arrested one of the suspects and are looking for the other two.

    The administrator, Joseph, 70, a resident of Vivekanandar Nagar in Kodungaiyur, was alone at his office when the attackers entered it, police said.

    The trio while discussing procedures to donate funds regularly to the home suddenly attacked Joseph and stole cash from the safe before fleeing from the spot.

    The injured Joseph later lodged a police complaint.

    Kodungaiyur police used CCTV camera footage to zero in on one of the suspects, who was later identified as Prabhu, 37, of Padi.

    RobberyAttackOldman AttackKodungaiyurPolice Case
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick