Oii Oii, a festival to unite independent Tamil music scene

CHENNAI: A one-of-a-kind event, Oii Oii is an alternative music festival that celebrates the vibrant independent Tamil music scene. Five30 Media & Entertainment is organising the festival that creates a platform to unite independent voices.

At the official press meet, the founders of Five30 Media & Entertainment, Vishal Krishna and Vishwanath said, “Oii Oii is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of our community’s creativity and energy. We’re excited to be part of this movement, showcasing homegrown talent and alternative sounds to a wider audience.” This festival marks a significant milestone in the Tamil music landscape, showcasing the power of independent artistes and fostering collaboration.

Taking place at One Paramount, Porur, on September 14, the festival will feature an exceptional lineup of artistes such as Therukural Arivu, Santh, A-Gan, Urban Thozha, Iyyenar, and MC Devesh.