Officials seize 1,556 kg stale meat from Delhi at Chennai Central railway station

CHENNAI: Food safety officials on Monday seized 1,556 kg of stale meat at Chennai Central railway station.

The officials seized the meat during an inspection on Tamil Nadu Express, which was arriving from Delhi to Chennai.

Earlier on August 21, the officials seized 1,600 kg of stale meat from Jaipur at Egmore railway station.

