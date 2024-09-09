Begin typing your search...

    9 Sep 2024
    Officials seize 1,556 kg stale meat from Delhi at Chennai Central railway station
    Central railway station and stale food (Thanthi Tv)

    CHENNAI: Food safety officials on Monday seized 1,556 kg of stale meat at Chennai Central railway station.

    The officials seized the meat during an inspection on Tamil Nadu Express, which was arriving from Delhi to Chennai.

    Earlier on August 21, the officials seized 1,600 kg of stale meat from Jaipur at Egmore railway station.

    Chennai CentralFood safetyTamil Nadu Expressstale meat
