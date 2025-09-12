Odisha man drives off with MTC bus from Koyambedu; bus secured in Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI: Chennai Police have secured the MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus which went missing from the parking bay at Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT), Koyambedu on Thursday. Reviewing CCTV footage, Police found a man driving away the vehicle, and with the help of GPS tracker, police traced the bus to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh (AP) where it was intercepted with the help of AP police.

CMBT Police initiated investigations based on a complaint from the MTC official, Ramsingh on Thursday about the missing bus.

On Friday, CMBT police alerted the AP police about the stolen bus being driven on AP roads and rushed to Nellore where the joint police team intercepted the bus and secured the driver.

City police have identified the man who stole the bus as Gnanaranjan Sahoo (24) of Cuttack. The accused and the stolen bus were brought back to the city.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.