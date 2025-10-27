Obituary : Prof. K Mathangi Ramakrishnan (1934–2025) : A pioneer of modern burn care in India

CHENNAI: Padmashri Prof. K Mathangi Ramakrishnan, an eminent plastic and reconstructive surgeon passed away in Chennai on Monday, due to complications of old age. She was 91.

A visionary in her field, Prof. Mathangi Ramakrishnan’s life was a testament to groundbreaking innovation, unwavering compassion, and a deep commitment to healing the most vulnerable. She was the architect of modern burn care in India, whose work transformed countless lives.

Born in 1934, her academic brilliance was evident early. She completed her MBBS at Madras Medical College, graduating with an extraordinary 15 medals, including the prestigious Johnstone Gold Medal for the best outgoing student. Her quest for knowledge took her abroad for advanced training in the United Kingdom and the USA. She returned to Tamil Nadu as the first individual to secure a M.Ch. in Plastic Surgery in the state and held a dual FRCS from the Royal Colleges of England and Edinburgh.

Her most enduring legacy is the establishment of the pioneering Burns Unit at Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai—one of India's first comprehensive centers dedicated to burn treatment and rehabilitation. She retired as the Professor and Head of the Department of Burns, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery from the same institution.

Prof. Mathangi Ramakrishnan was not only a master surgeon but also a brilliant scientist. In a landmark collaboration with the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), she developed an innovative collagen membrane for burn wound cover, a breakthrough that revolutionized wound management in resource-limited settings. For this, she held two patents.

Her academic prowess was further marked by the attainment of a Ph.D. and a D.Sc. from the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, and an Honorary D.Sc. from the Banaras Hindu University. As a dedicated educator, she mentored generations of surgeons, instilling in them her core values of excellence, ethics, and empathy.

Her illustrious career was adorned with numerous national and international honours, including:

· Padma Shri (2002) by the Government of India

· Dr. B.C. Roy National Award

· The G. Whitaker International Burns Prize (Italy, 2009)

· Avvaiyar Award (2014) from the Government of Tamil Nadu

· Fellowship ad hominem from the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

She held pivotal leadership roles, including President of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (India) and the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India.

She was closely associated with the CHILDS Trust Hospital, founded by her late husband, Dr. M.S. Ramakrishnan. After his passing, she served the institution with remarkable devotion, ensuring its mission continued.

She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Priya Ramachandran, son-in-law Dr. B. Ramachandran, and her grandsons, Dr. Hari Ramachandran and Keshav Ramachandran.

In a final act of generosity, her eyes have been donated to Sankara Nethralaya.