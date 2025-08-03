NULM workers’ protest continues for third day

CHENNAI: Hundreds of National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) cleanliness workers in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Ambattur zones, all of whom are affiliated with the Left Trade Union Congress and All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), continued their day-and-night protest against the privatisation of the solid waste management (SWM) in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, outside Ripon Building on Sunday.

The protest started in the aftermath of civic officials telling workers that SWM was handed over to private contractors and that their presence was not required.

While cleanliness workers have been demanding permanent employment, officials forced them to join under a private contract for less salary. One of the protesters and the state secretary of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI), R Mohan said, “We’re protesting for the third consecutive day, and it will go on till we get the job assurance order letter from the civic body. There are many elderly people with diabetes and high BP who are part of the protest.”

Concurring with him was UUI state president, K Bharathi, who added: “The Corporation has not yet approached the workers for a discussion. We’ll continue until the workers get a permanent job.”

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar alleged that many elderly workers were taking long leaves, which delayed SWM works in several areas. “To expedite the works, a private entity has been given the SWM responsibility. And they have been told to provide jobs for all the NULM workers,” he added.