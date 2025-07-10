NULM cleanliness workers protest against Union govt’s anti-worker policies

CHENNAI: As a part of Bharat Bandh, thousands of National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) cleanliness workers from Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur zones, and members of Left Trade Union Congress (LTCU) and the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) staged a protest against the privatisation of services on Wednesday in Kuralagam.

They assembled in the Broadway bus terminus and started chanting slogans against the Union government, and were arrested by the police. They demanded that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) withdraw the decision of handing over the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones to private entities.

“We demand the permanent employment of NULM cleanliness workers, who have been working in the Corporation for years, and the cancellation of resolutions that passed on March 19 to privatise cleanliness workers,” said K Bharathi, president, Uzhaipor Urimai Iyakkam. “As per the election promise made by CM Stalin on January 19, cleanliness workers must be made permanent employees. And, the GCC’s decision to hand over cleaning services to Ramky Enviro Engineers must be cancelled.”

Furthermore, women cleanliness workers in Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones lack sanitation facilities, which puts their safety at risk. “The sexual harassment committee is not functioning properly. Workers are not receiving PF, Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), and other basic benefits. We plan to meet the CM to submit our petition, following which the hunger strike will happen,” added Bharathi.

P Srinivasalu, general secretary, Madras Red Flag Union, stated that around 500 cleanliness workers from the Red Flag Union participated in the protest in Ambattur, Tiruvottiyur and Anna Salai. “The protest will continue, and a human chain protest will be organised on July 19m,” he said.