NTK functionary arrested for assaulting AIADMK man in Triplicane

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary for alleged assault on an AIADMK worker and inflicting injuries.

The incident happened on Monday night in Triplicane police limits. The arrested person was identified as Jamal (38), a district secretary with NTK.

Police said that Jamal picked up an argument with Yuvaraj (36), an autorickshaw driver and a member of AIADMK’s MGR youth wing, over the latter tearing up a sticker of NTK pasted on his autorickshaw.

As the argument escalated, Jamal allegedly attacked Yuvaraj, leading to injuries.

Based on Yuvaraj’s complaint, Jamal was arrested by the police. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody over charges of assault and causing injuries.