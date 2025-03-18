Now, muzzles a must while taking out pet dogs in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued an order mandating that pet dogs must wear a muzzle when taken outside their house.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the city corporation has decided to impose a fine over Rs 1000 for pet owners, who fail to follow the mandate.

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has urged the public to administrate four doses of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) to prevent rabies.