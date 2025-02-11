Now, Elliot’s beach gets wooden pathway for persons with disability

CHENNAI: Following the overwhelming response from persons with disability (PwDs) for the wooden ramp at Marina beach, Chennai gets another pathway – now at Elliot’s beach in Besant Nagar.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the ramp, which was constructed at Rs 1.16 crore. He also inaugurated the name board of ‘SP Balasubrahmanyam Road’ at Nungambakkam.

A pathway was provided at Elliot's beach to enable PwDs to enjoy the sea view during any occasions. To construct a permanent ramp, the Corporation waited for the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) from the union environmental department, which delayed the work by two years. However, after the clearance was obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in March 2024, work began in August. A total cost of Rs 1.16 crore was spent to construct the wooden pathway (near the Karl Schmidt Memorial) under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project.

This pathway is 190 metres long and 280 meters wide. The material used for construction is red Maranti wood, babool and Brazilian IPE wood. The Corporation is all set to begin work for constructing a ramp at Tiruvanmiyur beach as well at a total cost of Rs 1.18 crore in Adyar (Zone 13).

The PwDs had urged the Corporation authorities to use better quality of products that would sustain and withstand natural calamities. There was a problem with the ramp at Marina Beach, which was destroyed during Cyclone Michaung. They urged the local body to ensure that the public doesn’t use the pathway or damage it.