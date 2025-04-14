Now, diploma holders can study EEE at Anna University in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Anna University and HL Mando Anand India have introduced a four-year BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) exclusive course for diploma students, who could earn while learning through industrial training with a monthly stipend of Rs 14,500.

This course, monitored by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) under the Higher Education Department, will be applicable for all students studying in government, government-aided aided and self-finance polytechnic colleges across the State.

DOTE Commissioner J Innocent Divya said, “Admissions are open for 2025-2026 for the EEE course – Training Integrated Programme at Anna University (Kancheepuram), fully sponsored by HL Mando Anand India. In addition to the monthly stipend, students also get free food, accommodation, transport, and medical insurance. All principals of polytechnic colleges will disseminate the information on the course to the diploma graduates and the final-year diploma students.”

Last date for registration, including payment of application fee and uploading of documents, is on or before June 6. Accordingly, Mando Anand India will pay the one-time fee and caution deposit payable at the time of admission.

The stipend is paid to every admitted student, over and above paying the semester fees, admission fee, caution deposit, and hostel expenditure. Students will be selected based on the rules of TN’s communal reservation, for which only the State’s native candidates will be considered. Marks in the qualifying diploma examination will be used to prepare the merit list.

In case more than one candidate secures the same marks in the common rank list, inter-se rank (relative position or ranking) among such candidates will be determined in the order of priority that includes date of birth (senior will be placed above) and random number. Counselling for admission will be held only through online mode.

Once the merit list is published, candidates can access the website to give their acceptance within a stipulated time.