Now, cross traffic junctions on Poonamallee High Road by pressing a button

CHENNAI: To make the roads more pedestrian-friendly, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) will be introducing pelican crossing at traffic junctions across the city.

As a trial run, pelican crossing has been installed at four traffic junctions along the Poonamallee High Road (EVR Periyar Salai), police said.

The ‘Pedestrian Light Controlled’ crossing, also known as pelican crossing, is being used across the world. In Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore already has pelican crossings at some junctions.

As the name suggests, pelican crossings are used to aid pedestrians cross traffic. A panel with buttons will be installed at the crossings. If pedestrians wish to cross the road, they have to hit a button, which would turn the traffic signal red, so that they can cross safely. “We’re still in the trial stage. Such crossings will be helpful especially for the elderly and the disabled. We also need to sensitise motorists about such signals,” said a traffic official.

A senior cop with GCTP said that pelican signals will come up at over 50 junctions in the city. Unlike manual signals, which have fixed timings, these will have dynamic timings based on real-time traffic flow.