Now, book pre-paid taxi at Chennai airport through app

CHENNAI: Hauling itself into the age of technology, the Chennai Airport Prepaid Taxi Union has launched a mobile app using which passengers can now pre-book prepaid taxis online to avoid long queues and extra charges.

Once it is operational, the Chennai Airport Prepaid Taxi Online Booking app would help passengers from anywhere in India to book a prepaid taxi in advance, said union office-bearers. Those heading to the airport from the city or suburbs can also book a ride, they said, adding that there will not be any extra pickup charges. Only the standard one-way fare will be collected.

Until now, passengers arriving at the airport have to head to the prepaid taxi counters to book a ride. This was often time-consuming, especially at the international terminal where counters are located outside the terminal building, causing inconvenience for the passengers.

Now, using the new mobile application, passengers can book their taxis by entering travel details such as destination, date, and time. They can also make payment online and receive a QR code confirmation. On arrival, passengers can directly go to the pickup point at the airport, show the booking details to the prepaid taxi staff, and board the assigned cab.

There are more than 300 prepaid taxis currently operating at Chennai Airport, approved by airport authorities and regulated by government-fixed fares. These taxis are known for operating without extra charges.

The online booking system is expected to reduce waiting time and prevent issues related to overcharging. The service will soon go live at both domestic and international terminals.