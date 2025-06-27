Now, apply for 4-year BS in chemical process engineering at IIT-M Zanzibar

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’s international campus at Zanzibar has announced the launch of a new four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Chemical Process Engineering for the academic year 2025–26.

Open to students of all nationalities, including Indian citizens, this full-time programme promises a globally relevant curriculum and robust industry alignment, a statement from the institute read.

“The course is designed to provide a strong foundation in core chemical engineering principles, complemented by practical lab sessions, interdisciplinary electives, and industry-oriented projects. It will be taught by a team of faculty from IIT-M, IIT-M Zanzibar, and partner institutions,” it said.

Applications for the program close on July 6, and the screening tests are scheduled for July 13 at Chennai, Zanzibar, and other centres. Online interviews will be held between July 25 and 31, and classes begin on October 6.

Key eligibility criteria include completion of Class 12 or equivalents such as GCE A-Level, IB Diploma, or Form VI, with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as mandatory subjects. The programme offers specialisations in data science, energy, and sustainability, and concludes with a capstone project in collaboration with local industries.

Applications can be submitted at admissions.iitmz.ac.in/bscpe, and queries can be directed to admissions@iitmz.ac.in