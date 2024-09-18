Notorious gangster 'Kakathope' Balaji killed in early morning police 'encounter' in Chennai

CHENNAI: Notorious gangster 'Kakathope' Balaji was killed in a police 'encounter' early Wednesday morning in Chennai, according to police sources here.

The encounter happened in Vyasarpadi where the police had gone to arrest him. Balaji reportedly attacked the cops after which shots were fired at him.

Police said that more than 50 cases, including murders, are pending against the gangster.

'Kakathope' Balaji was in the news in 2020 when he and and another gangster CD Mani were attacked by mercenaries sent by rival gangster 'Sambo' Senthil. Bombs were thrown at the two when they were travelling in a vehicle on Anna Salai in March that year. However, the duo escaped.

Wednesday's encounter killing is the second such incident involving the Chennai police in the last 65 days. It may be recalled that in an early morning 'encounter' on July 14 near Madhavaram, the city police had shot dead K Thiruvengadam (33), one of the suspects in the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for elusive gangster 'Sambo' Senthil, who is also a wanted suspect in the Armstrong murder case.