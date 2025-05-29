Notebook price dips, stationery sellers lament over lack of sales In Chennai

CHENNAI: A walk through the Bunder Street in Broadway market would take Chennaiites back to their schooldays when brands like Apsara and Nataraj rule the markets with their colourful stationery. But now, sellers lament over low sales but are also hopeful that it would pick up pace this weekend, which is just 2 days before schools reopen on June 2.

Sellers opined that two weeks before school reopened, sales used to be booming but this year, there has been no progress yet.

“The sale is slow now, but we expect it to pick up at the last minute. These days, books and stationery are distributed by the schools. Only extra items like rough books are brought by parents. Our sale is mainly dependent on Corporation school students,” stated M Lakshman of Friends Offset Calendars in Broadway.

Concurring with him was Amjith Khan of Bismi Stationery Stores, who added that prices of notebooks have decreased this year. “A private brand book which was sold for Rs 70 now costs between Rs 60 and Rs 75. Cost of paper has reduced which led to decrease in the rate of notebooks but production cost remains high,” he explained. “Sales are comparatively lesser since 2023.”

To attract children, erasers are now available in the shape of chocolates, mermaid, and candies in addition to the traditional white-coloured ones. “Customers often ask for a variety of items. Even manufacturers produce them, as the demand is high for colourful items like pens, pencils and erasers,” pointed out M Balaji of Sarva Lakshmi Stores.

A parent explained the reason why purchase has been slow this year. “In my son’s school, there are restrictions on using plastic bottles, spoons, and heavy lunch boxes. The management has given instructions on the products that can be brought to school. So, this increases our expenditure. Since it’s month-end, stationery items can be purchased only after the salary is credited,” said S Supraja, a parent.