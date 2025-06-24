Not all peripheral hospitals in Chennai up to mark

CHENNAI: Government peripheral hospitals in the city are meant to provide accessible and timely healthcare to urban neighbourhoods, easing the load on larger tertiary institutions like Stanley and Kilpauk hospitals. But a visit to two peripheral hospitals in Anna Nagar and Tondiarpet reveals two very different versions of that promise.

The system at Anna Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital seems to be in place. Be it the general outpatient section or the radiology wing, like X-ray, patient flow was steady and well managed. Blood tests were conducted systematically, though a few patients expressed frustration over the delay in getting their reports.

A major draw here is the Department of Digestive Health and Diseases (DDHD), functioning under Kilpauk Medical College. The unit sees a high number of patients for gastrointestinal-related issues every day. It offers services ranging from OP consultations to diagnostics. On the day of the visit, the inpatient ward had reasonable occupancy, and services, though relatively crowded, were consistent.

Moving to Tondiarpet Government Peripheral Hospital, the contrast is stark. The hospital, which falls under the purview of Stanley Medical College, wore a deserted look. The outpatient area was largely empty, and the restrooms were locked. A welding shop employee who lives near Senniamman Kovil Street said, “We don't prefer to be here. People go to Stanley or Kilpauk because this hospital is often unreliable.”

Shockingly, the 24-hour fever clinic, which is expected to handle emergency fever cases round the clock, had no doctor on duty. A patient had been waiting over 30 minutes for a consultation.

When this correspondent posed as a walk-in patient, there was no entry made in the registry. Instead, four nurses at the clinic took down symptoms and handed over medicines without any medical officer's supervision.

Unlike Anna Nagar's inpatient ward, which had a steady number of beds filled, the inpatient section in Tondiarpet had visibly fewer admissions. The infrastructure seemed underutilised, and the absence of medical personnel raised questions about the hospital's functional status.

When asked about the missing doctor at the fever ward, a senior medical officer from Stanley Medical College said, “There has to be a duty doctor who should be present. It is unethical for nurses to take charge. We will look into the incident and make sure it will not repeat.”

Peripheral hospitals are designed to take healthcare closer to residents and reduce dependency on major institutions, and upping the ante of Urban Primary Health centres. While one hospital holds up the intent of the state's public health system, the other falls short in both presence and performance.