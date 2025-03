Northern Railway reschedules Lucknow-Chennai train, announces other changes

CHENNAI: Northern Railway has announced diversions and rescheduling of the following train services due to a mega traffic and power block on Bridge No 110 (Up Line) near Kanpur for engineering works.

Rescheduling of train services:

Train No. 16094 Lucknow - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave Lucknow at 4.20 pm on March 20, 24, 27, 31, and April 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, and 28 will be rescheduled to leave Lucknow at 4.50 pm (Late by 30 mins).

Diversion of train services:

Train No. 12511 Gorakhpur -Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Raptisagar Superfast Express has been diverted via Ayodhya Dham, Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Jn, Prayagraj, and Kanpur on March 20, 21, 23, 27, 28, 30, and April 3, 4, 6, 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, and 27. It will skip stoppages at Gonda, Barabanki, Badshahnagar, Aishbagh, and Unnao.

Train No. 12521 Barauni - Ernakulam Jn Raptisagar Superfast Express has been diverted via Ayodhya Dham, Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Jn, Prayagraj, and Kanpur on March 24, 31, and April 7, 14, 21, and 28. It will skip stoppages at Gonda, Barabanki, Badshahnagar, Aishbagh and Unnao, as per a release.