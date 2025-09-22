North Indian youth assaults female doctor near Egmore Metro station

CHENNAI: An eye doctor was assaulted with a stone by a north Indian youth at the Egmore Metro Station bus stop on Sunday night (September 21).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, Mehal (27), had come to drop off her sister, who is pursuing her undergraduate studies in Bengaluru.

Around 11 pm, Mehal took her on a scooter to the bus stop in front of Egmore Metro Station, where she was to board a private bus.

At that time, a young man from north India, who was waiting at the bus stop, suddenly grabbed Mehal’s hair and struck her face with a stone. Nearby auto-rickshaw drivers immediately intervened and rescued her from the assailant.

Mehal, who sustained injuries, was admitted to a private hospital in Kilpauk for treatment.

On receiving information, Egmore police rushed to the spot. The youth has been taken into custody, and further investigation is under way.