    North Indian youth assaults female doctor near Egmore Metro station

    The youth has been taken into custody, and further investigation is under way.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 Sept 2025 12:05 PM IST
    North Indian youth assaults female doctor near Egmore Metro station
    CHENNAI: An eye doctor was assaulted with a stone by a north Indian youth at the Egmore Metro Station bus stop on Sunday night (September 21).

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, Mehal (27), had come to drop off her sister, who is pursuing her undergraduate studies in Bengaluru.

    Around 11 pm, Mehal took her on a scooter to the bus stop in front of Egmore Metro Station, where she was to board a private bus.

    At that time, a young man from north India, who was waiting at the bus stop, suddenly grabbed Mehal’s hair and struck her face with a stone. Nearby auto-rickshaw drivers immediately intervened and rescued her from the assailant.

    Mehal, who sustained injuries, was admitted to a private hospital in Kilpauk for treatment.

    On receiving information, Egmore police rushed to the spot. The youth has been taken into custody, and further investigation is under way.

